Dr. Lowenbraun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauri Lowenbraun, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauri Lowenbraun, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Cornerstone Counseling16535 W Bluemound Rd Ste 200, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 789-1191
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I have been seeing her for years. I trust her judgement. She listens better than anyone I know and gives me an opinion while also listening to mine. She is amazingly skillful at prescribing medications and she has had an immensely positive impact on my life. I have always been able to get into to see her in a hurry when I needed. Having a mental illness is not easy. She knows that and she truly wants to help me get the most out life and be happy. She cares.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1649288036
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lowenbraun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenbraun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowenbraun has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenbraun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
