Overview of Dr. Laurianne Scott, DO

Dr. Laurianne Scott, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Women's Comprehensive Health Center in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.