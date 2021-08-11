Dr. Swaby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie-Anne Swaby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurie-Anne Swaby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Academic Gastroenterology979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4830
Chattanooga Obgyn Center1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-4830
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4830Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Childrens Doctors Pcthe1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-4830
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
EXCELLENT OVERALL. Wait times are never exceedingly long, typical medical appointment. Dr. Swaby's efforts went well beyond my previous 2 GI Drs when she personally (and successfully) battled with my insurance company to treat me with an "off label" medication. She has excellent bedside manner, patiently and effectively explains complex issues and displays genuine caring. I feel fortunate to have found her. Her nurse Karen actually answers the phone and is exceptionally helpful, in keeping with very evident high standards at this practice.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851591499
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Swaby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swaby has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swaby, there are benefits to both methods.