Overview

Dr. Laurie-Anne Swaby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Swaby works at Academic Gastroenterology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.