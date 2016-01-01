Dr. Laurie Ballew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Ballew, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Ballew, DO
Dr. Laurie Ballew, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Ballew's Office Locations
UofL Physicians - Psychiatry401 E Chestnut St Unit 610, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-6000
Lourdes Hospital1528 Lone Oak Rd Ste 345, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballew?
About Dr. Laurie Ballew, DO
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639141948
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Murray State University, Murray Ky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballew accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballew has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballew.
