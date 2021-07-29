Overview of Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD

Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Brunette works at USC Radiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.