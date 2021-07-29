Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3922
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Burnette was so wonderful! She was kind, patient, and thorough. Explained everything with simple to understand answers and made me feel so comforted after getting a shock from Huntington ER. I know I am in good hands and feel completely confident in Dr. Burnett's care. By the way her assistant Patricia is wonderful as well as are all the interactions I have had there with staff.
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962639203
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Washington
