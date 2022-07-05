Dr. Laurie Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Casas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
I had Miradry performed by Janina a couple of weeks ago. I had no idea how much I would appreciate the follow up services she provided me, basically offering to massage the area as often as I wanted for several days after having it done. She gave me really thorough massages and sent me home with specialized cream, just making me much more comfortable overall. I am so pleased with the results 2 weeks out and will take all of Janina’s advice to ensure the best final result. Some people just go above and beyond and Janina really is one of those rare finds.
- Manhattan Ee Hospital
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
Dr. Casas speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas.
