Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD
Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
West University Internal Medicine Pllc3400 Bissonnet St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 662-2777
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Feuer is the best doctor my family has ever had. My parents who are 80 years old see Dr. Feuer and now my husband and teenagers see her also. I am an only child and I don't know what I would have done with out Dr. Feuer's help over the past few years. She cares for all my family members like she is a part of our family. I can't recommend her enough! She really cares about her patients. Yes, I would recommend Dr. Feuer to all my friends.
About Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Feuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.
