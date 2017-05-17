See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD

Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Feuer works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feuer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West University Internal Medicine Pllc
    3400 Bissonnet St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 662-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia
Cough
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia
Cough

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 17, 2017
    Dr. Feuer is the best doctor my family has ever had. My parents who are 80 years old see Dr. Feuer and now my husband and teenagers see her also. I am an only child and I don't know what I would have done with out Dr. Feuer's help over the past few years. She cares for all my family members like she is a part of our family. I can't recommend her enough! She really cares about her patients. Yes, I would recommend Dr. Feuer to all my friends.
    stephanie in Houston, TX — May 17, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD
    About Dr. Laurie Feuer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730270075
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feuer works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Feuer’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.