Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD
Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn's Office Locations
- 1 1245 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flynn is AMAZING! She does not mess around at delaying her care and services and she is very knowledgeable, I truly felt she made my condition her priority. Her staff is amazing and very comforting. I highly recommend Dr. Flynn !
About Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316053994
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Baptist Health System
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more.
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods.