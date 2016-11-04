Dr. Laurie Frakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Frakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Frakes, MD
Dr. Laurie Frakes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Frakes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frakes' Office Locations
-
1
cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center838 Nordahl Rd Ste 300, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 747-8935
-
2
California Cancer Associates for326 Santa Fe Dr Ste 105, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 747-8935
-
3
Encinitas477 N El Camino Real Ste D200, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (800) 456-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frakes?
I SIMPLY WOULD NOT TRUST MY LIFE TO ANOTHER PERSON. SHE IS BEYOND AMAZING. SHE IS GENEROUS WITH HER TIME AND HEART. SHE IS BRILLIANT! HER AND HER STAFF ARE ALL ANGELS ON EARTH. THEY ALL REALLY CARE AND I HAVE HAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE WITH EVERY DEPARTMENT
About Dr. Laurie Frakes, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174595144
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, La Jolla
- University Of Calgary, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frakes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frakes accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frakes works at
Dr. Frakes has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frakes speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Frakes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.