See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD

Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Gerstein works at Doylestown Gynecology in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Colposcopy and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nancy Galella, MD
Dr. Nancy Galella, MD
4.6 (582)
View Profile
Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD
Dr. Jenine Boileau, MD
4.8 (283)
View Profile
Liza Steele, PA-C
Liza Steele, PA-C
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Gerstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doylestown Gynecology LLC
    1456 Ferry Rd Ste 402, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 348-2992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Colposcopy
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Colposcopy
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gerstein?

    Dec 15, 2021
    I had an excellent experience with this practice and Dr. Gerstein. It was my first appointment with her and I found her to be attentive and informative. She was sensitive to my needs which made the exam only mildly uncomfortable rather than painful as it has been with other doctors. The waiting room was empty when I entered and left, the office staff were very considerate, and despite arriving early, the staff saw me promptly. The office is located in a complex where there is no difficulty with parking.
    L. Johnson — Dec 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gerstein to family and friends

    Dr. Gerstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gerstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD.

    About Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598757627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerstein works at Doylestown Gynecology in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gerstein’s profile.

    Dr. Gerstein has seen patients for Pap Smear, Colposcopy and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.