Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD
Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Gerstein works at
Dr. Gerstein's Office Locations
Doylestown Gynecology LLC1456 Ferry Rd Ste 402, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with this practice and Dr. Gerstein. It was my first appointment with her and I found her to be attentive and informative. She was sensitive to my needs which made the exam only mildly uncomfortable rather than painful as it has been with other doctors. The waiting room was empty when I entered and left, the office staff were very considerate, and despite arriving early, the staff saw me promptly. The office is located in a complex where there is no difficulty with parking.
About Dr. Laurie Gerstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598757627
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
