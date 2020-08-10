Dr. Laurie Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Greenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Always provides the best care.
About Dr. Laurie Greenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265470595
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At San Diego Medical Center
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
