Dr. Laurie Greenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Greenberg works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.