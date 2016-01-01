Overview of Dr. Laurie Gregg, MD

Dr. Laurie Gregg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Gregg works at Sacramento Women's Health in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.