Dr. Laurie Gregg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Gregg, MD
Dr. Laurie Gregg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Gregg works at
Dr. Gregg's Office Locations
Sacramento Women's Health2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 355, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 927-3178
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Joint Benefit Trust
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurie Gregg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregg works at
Dr. Gregg has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gregg speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.
