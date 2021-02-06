Dr. Laurie Grossberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Grossberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Grossberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Grossberg works at
Locations
Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grossberg treats my UC and is incredibly caring and thoughtful. She provides a high level of care and I recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Laurie Grossberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1699069252
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
