Overview

Dr. Laurie Grossberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Grossberg works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.