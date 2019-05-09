Dr. Laurie Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Haas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They completed their residency with Univ Ky
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
Commonwealth Specialists of Kentucky279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 308, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Would not go to anyone else! She and her staff our excellent.
About Dr. Laurie Haas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013001841
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ky
- Univ Ky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
