Overview

Dr. Laurie Hagopian-Dresser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Hagopian-Dresser works at Concierge Medical in Visalia, CA with other offices in Exeter, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.