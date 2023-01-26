Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Marina Del Rey Hospital, Marina Del Rey, CA12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (424) 443-5588
- 2 901 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 829-8945
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Kane - she truly is a wonderful person and a great advocate for my health.
About Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730248956
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.