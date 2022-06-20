Overview of Dr. Laurie Katz, MD

Dr. Laurie Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.