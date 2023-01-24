Overview

Dr. Laurie Kohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kohen works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.