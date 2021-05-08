Dr. Laurie Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Levine, MD
Dr. Laurie Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Laurie J. Levine MD PC200 Old Country Rd Ste 140, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-6136
Caprarella - MD3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 742-6136
Caremount Medical Group6734 Route 9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 231-5600
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
She detected early melanoma and according to Sloan Kettering “saved your life.” A brilliant doctor. Eternally grateful.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972534428
- Jefferson University Hospital
- Faulkner Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- State University of New York at Binghamton
- Dermatology
Dr. Levine works at
