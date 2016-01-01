Overview of Dr. Laurie Macdonald, MD

Dr. Laurie Macdonald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oak Ridge, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Macdonald works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.