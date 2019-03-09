Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED.
Mora Medical6303 Blue Lagoon Dr Ste 400, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (949) 791-9745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
Dealt with Dr. Marbas today. Most receptive Dr. I personally have ever dealt with and I’ve dealt with a lot. She listened thoroughly, didn’t over speak me with any type of arrogance. Good personality and sense of humor.
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Texas Tech University HSC Family Medicine
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Dr. Marbas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
