Dr. Laurie Massa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurie Massa, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of Kentucky250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4444Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Why use anyone else 5 stars all the way
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Dr. Massa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massa has seen patients for Lipomas, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Massa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.