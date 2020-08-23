Overview

Dr. Laurie Massa, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Massa works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.