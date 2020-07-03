Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matt-Amaral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD
Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Matt-Amaral works at
Dr. Matt-Amaral's Office Locations
Akron Office224 W Exchange St Ste 160, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-6505
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matt is an amazingly compassionate and supportive doctor. She always has a positive energy about her that transfers over to me when we meet. She listens to my questions and my concerns and is very transparent. I never leave a visit with questions gone unanswered. She makes sure all of my doctors are on the same page with my health information. I am very happy with my choice in selecting her as my oncologist for my breast cancer journey.
About Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Matt-Amaral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matt-Amaral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matt-Amaral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matt-Amaral works at
Dr. Matt-Amaral has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matt-Amaral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Matt-Amaral. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matt-Amaral.
