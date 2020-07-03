Overview of Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD

Dr. Laurie Matt-Amaral, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Matt-Amaral works at Akron General in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.