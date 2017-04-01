Dr. Nadal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurie Nadal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Nadal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nadal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Parent and Child Society Inc.530 Franklin St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 381-8911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadal?
Laurie Nadal is a highly competent and kind Psychiatrist. She works very well with families at identifying and implementing treatment for children and adolescents. She works well with other services that often accompany children's mental health services. She has a down to earth and warm manner with youth and parents. I would highly recommend her to anyone with a child struggling with mental health issues that warrant Psychiatric care.
About Dr. Laurie Nadal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982770251
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.