Dr. Laurie Nash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Nash works at Laurie C. Nash, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.