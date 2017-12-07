Dr. Laurie Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Nash, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurie Nash, MD
Dr. Laurie Nash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Nash's Office Locations
Dr. Laurie C. Nash799 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 486-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nash has been my doctor for over 20 years. She is inquisitive, caring, supportive, and absolutely first rate in her practice. She has an clean and comfortable office, where her 2-person staff makes patients feel welcome. She has never failed to return a call during off hours or follow up after a visit when required. I cannot recommend her highly enough on every measure of professionalism and compassion.
About Dr. Laurie Nash, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nash speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
