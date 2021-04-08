Overview

Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Novosad works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in McKinney, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Intestinal Abscess and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.