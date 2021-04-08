See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in McKinney, TX
Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Novosad works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in McKinney, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Intestinal Abscess and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White - McKinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 4300, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 884-2332
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sherman
    260 E EVERGREEN ST, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 884-2332
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073763181
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colon & Rectal Clinic Of Orlando-Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novosad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novosad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novosad has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Intestinal Abscess and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novosad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Novosad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novosad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novosad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novosad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

