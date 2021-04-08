Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novosad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Novosad works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White - McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 4300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 884-2332Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Sherman260 E EVERGREEN ST, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (214) 884-2332Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Novosad helped me get back to a great quality of life. I came to her with fissures that would not heal on their own. We tried a topical medicine first and after a couple of months of no progress, we decided on a surgical procedure. That was 1.5 years ago and they have healed and not come back. She also took the time to educate me on what I can do to help prevent fissures and constipation which is what sometimes can lead to fissures. I am forever grateful to Dr. Novosad!
About Dr. Laurie Novosad, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073763181
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Clinic Of Orlando-Colon & Rectal Surgery
- University of South Florida
- MCP Hahnemann University
- University of Wisconsin
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novosad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novosad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novosad works at
Dr. Novosad has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Intestinal Abscess and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novosad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Novosad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novosad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novosad, there are benefits to both methods.