Dr. Laurie Roba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Roba, MD
Dr. Laurie Roba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Roba works at
Dr. Roba's Office Locations
Laurie A. Roba MD LLC1326 Freeport Rd Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent ophthalmologist . . . whould recommend her to anyone. My whole family has been seeing her for many years.
About Dr. Laurie Roba, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780679035
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
