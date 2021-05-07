Dr. Laurie Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Robbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurie Robbins, MD
Dr. Laurie Robbins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
Unified Premier Womens Care LLC,574 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0285Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robbins is incredibly knowledgeable about so many aspects of women's health. She is caring and kind with genuine concern for each patient's well being. She promptly answers questions through the online portal. I've been a patient for over 20 years, and she is the best doctor I've ever had. She stays up-to-date on current practice and offers resources if patients need more information.
About Dr. Laurie Robbins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Ga
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
225 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.