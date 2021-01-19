Overview

Dr. Laurie Shinn, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shinn works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.