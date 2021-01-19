Dr. Laurie Shinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Shinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Shinn, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Shinn works at
Locations
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After multiple doctor visits elsewhere, Dr. Shinn found out me and my daughters diagnoses. She was extremely thorough, concerned, and professional. Everything you need in a doctor, plus a pleasant personality!
About Dr. Laurie Shinn, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Dermatology Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Pediatrics
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- James Madison Universiy
