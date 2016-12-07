See All Ophthalmologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Laurie Small, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laurie Small, MD

Dr. Laurie Small, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Small works at New Tampa Eye Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Small's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Tampa Eye Institute
    27356 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 994-7000
  2. 2
    Our Family Doctor Clinic PA
    27348 CASHFORD CIR, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 994-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Eyelid Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Eyelid Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2016
    Great overall experience!
    Kelly McFarland in Dade City, FL — Dec 07, 2016
    About Dr. Laurie Small, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1528253952
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small works at New Tampa Eye Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Small’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

