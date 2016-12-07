Dr. Laurie Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Small, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurie Small, MD
Dr. Laurie Small, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small's Office Locations
New Tampa Eye Institute27356 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-7000
Our Family Doctor Clinic PA27348 CASHFORD CIR, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurie Small, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1528253952
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods.