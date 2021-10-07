Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD
Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
UF Health Florida Recovery Center4001 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-4372
UF Health Addiction Medicine - Florida Recovery Center3939 Sw 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-4357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solomon is a dedicated, compassionate, and brilliant psychiatrist. I've seen her during my lowest lows and she has empowered me to reach my goals. She is patient, serene, and knowledgable. Being under her care has tremendously helped me in my journey to a better life. She is unclouded by judgement and is extremely personable. As a doctor, Dr. Solomon is chiefly concerned with your well-being. There are few like her.
About Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194010694
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Universidad Iberoamericana
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
