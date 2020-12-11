Overview of Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD

Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Holy Name Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.