Dr. Laurie Tom, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tom works at LAURIE K S TOM MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.