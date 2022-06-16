Dr. Laurie Vandonselaar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandonselaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Vandonselaar, DO
Dr. Laurie Vandonselaar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED &amp; SURG and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Plainfield1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1360, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions
Avon (temporary location)1080 N Green St Ste 150, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Van is the absolute BEST! Even in an uncomfortable situation, she does whatever she can to make you feel comfortable. I cannot recommend her enough.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639312168
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED &amp; SURG|DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED &amp;amp; SURG
- Hendricks Regional Health
