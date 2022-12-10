Dr. Laurie Walker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Walker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Laurie Walker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waukesha, WI.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental WaukeshaN14W23833 Stone Ridge Dr Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 333-8232Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
Had a broken tooth in the front..have been to her before but she is the best dentist ive ever had and im 62! Kind...fun....really cares and i wont go to anyone else anymore as long as i can get in to see her. She really is exceptional ....
About Dr. Laurie Walker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1366509697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
452 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.