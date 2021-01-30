Overview

Dr. Laurier Vocal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Vocal works at Family Health Center Of Bastrop in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Smithville, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.