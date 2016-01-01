Overview

Dr. Lauro Ortega, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Ortega works at MDVIP - El Paso, Texas in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.