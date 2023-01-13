Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lav Kapadia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
ENT Assocs Tex, 4401 Coit Rd Ste 411, Frisco, TX 75035
Patricia A Scott Mdpa, 5512 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093
ENT Assocs Tex, 4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 260, Plano, TX 75093
ENT Associates of Texas, 6717 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Kapadia is an excellent doctor. He performed my sinus surgery and it was the best medical decision that I made.
About Dr. Lav Kapadia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1437153418
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Mc
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
