Overview of Dr. Lav Panchal, MD

Dr. Lav Panchal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Panchal works at Florida Eye & Laser Center in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.