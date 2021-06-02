Overview

Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.



Dr. Nagaraj works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.