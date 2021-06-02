Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
Locations
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-1050
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-1901Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Nagaraj for several years now. She's very knowledgeable, competent, and confident. Great "bedside manner" (empathetic, respectful, good listener, engaging, etc.) Listens well and then provides great advice, often with multiple options included.
About Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
