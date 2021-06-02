See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Dr. Nagaraj works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
4.7 (1249)
View Profile
Meredith Harris, RNC
Meredith Harris, RNC
5.0 (214)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates
    3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-1050
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.
    155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 439-1901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nagaraj?

    Jun 02, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Nagaraj for several years now. She's very knowledgeable, competent, and confident. Great "bedside manner" (empathetic, respectful, good listener, engaging, etc.) Listens well and then provides great advice, often with multiple options included.
    J. Brian Cockerham — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nagaraj to family and friends

    Dr. Nagaraj's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nagaraj

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD.

    About Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922074400
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagaraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagaraj has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lavanya Nagaraj, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.