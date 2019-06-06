Dr. Lavanya Nagineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavanya Nagineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lavanya Nagineni, MD
Dr. Lavanya Nagineni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Nagineni works at
Dr. Nagineni's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office6800 Harris Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 292-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor. Listens and works with her patient. Explains everything and make sure the patient understands. Super friendly and professional. I truly appreciate and am blessed to have her as my husband's doctor.
About Dr. Lavanya Nagineni, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagineni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagineni works at
Dr. Nagineni has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagineni speaks Hindi.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.