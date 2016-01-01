Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavelle Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lavelle Ellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mcpherson Hospital and Salina Regional Health Center.
Locations
Mowery Clinic737 E Crawford St, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 827-7261
Salina Surgical Hospital401 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 472-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lavelle Ellis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265497002
Education & Certifications
- Royal Free Hosp
- U Kans Sch Med
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
