Overview of Dr. Lavena Morgan, MD

Dr. Lavena Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Salem, OR and Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.