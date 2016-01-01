Dr. Laverne Kia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laverne Kia, MD
Overview of Dr. Laverne Kia, MD
Dr. Laverne Kia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kia's Office Locations
- 1 91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 208, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 671-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laverne Kia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
