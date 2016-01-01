Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD
Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Memphis TN / Main office6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southaven MS / DeSoto391 Southcrest Cir Ste 205, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 522-7700Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346263514
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- United States Naval Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lovell has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement).
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.