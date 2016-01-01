See All Neurosurgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD

Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Lovell works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lovell's Office Locations

    Memphis TN / Main office
    6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Southaven MS / DeSoto
    391 Southcrest Cir Ste 205, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1346263514
    • 1346263514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bethesda Naval Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Naval Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovell has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

