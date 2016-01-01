Overview of Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD

Dr. Laverne Lovell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Lovell works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.