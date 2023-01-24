See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (355)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD

Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Anghel works at First Class OB/GYN P.A. in Miramar, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anghel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Class OB/GYN
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 212, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 507-4494
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    First Class OBGYN PA
    1601 Town Center Blvd Ste A, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 507-4494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 355 ratings
    Jan 24, 2023
    If you need a good doctor Dr. Anghel is one of a kind. Knowledgeable, experienced and caring. I am very impressed that he offers late hours for working professionals and Saturdays visits.
    ANGELA — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Romanian and Spanish
    1023317500
    Education & Certifications

    General Surgery Resident - Carol Davila, University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania
    Ob-gyn Internship- Panait Sarbu Hospital, Bucharest, Romania
    Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anghel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anghel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anghel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anghel has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anghel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    355 patients have reviewed Dr. Anghel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anghel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anghel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anghel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

