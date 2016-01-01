Dr. Lavone Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavone Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Lavone Simmons, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Simmons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
-
2
UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 DirectionsSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons?
About Dr. Lavone Simmons, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093825911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simmons using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.