Overview of Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD

Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Brown-Smith works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.