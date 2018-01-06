Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD
Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Brown-Smith works at
Dr. Brown-Smith's Office Locations
1
Legacy Community Health1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (832) 548-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 5598 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (281) 628-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I did not have a bad experience with this Dr. I was actually satisfied. I myself will tell anyone check out ALL REVIEWS on any doctor. Wait time is not long. The only complaint I have with them was their phone system. It takes forever to get a hold of someone, which is weird. Fix that. But all of my appointments were good, wait time is average. If you have questions she will answer them. She does have an awesome staff that goes above and beyond (nurses, admin, billing).
About Dr. Lavoris Brown-Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245582014
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown-Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown-Smith has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.