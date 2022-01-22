Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Horne's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Cosmetic Facial & Oral Surgery42 Business Centre Dr Unit 210, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 739-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horne is an absolute professional I could never recommend enough. I had four wisdom teeth, three impacted and one with cavities I never knew I had. Dr. Horne had them removed painlessly and efficiently. He and his friendly staff made me feel comfortable the whole time!
About Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1871560706
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.