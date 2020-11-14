Dr. Lawren Honken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawren Honken, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawren Honken, MD
Dr. Lawren Honken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Honken works at
Dr. Honken's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Parkridge OB/GYN300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 907-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honken?
Dr. Honken is very knowledgeable, kind and made me feel very comfortable. Her staff are also wonderful to work with throughout your visit. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Lawren Honken, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588046411
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honken works at
Dr. Honken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.